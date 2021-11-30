ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with free-agent left-handed pitcher Steven Matz on a four-year (2022-25) contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“We’re excited to have Steven join our rotation and bring his experience and talents to our team,” stated Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “Steven has proven himself to be a consistent contributor, and we think that his game will continue to excel here in St. Louis with the backing of our exceptional defense.”
Matz, 30, finished second among American League pitchers in wins (14) last season, his first as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. The 6-0, 200-pound southpaw made 29 starts in 2021, totaling 150.2 innings pitched while going 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA.
Drafted by the New York Mets in 2009 (2nd round, 72nd overall), Matz has compiled a career mark of 45-48 with a 4.24 ERA in 141 games (136 starts) while pitching for the Mets (2015-20) and Toronto (2021).
Matz finished sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2016 after debuting with the Mets in 2015 during their run to the World Series when he went 4-0 in six starts, while also drawing the start in Game 4 of the 2015 Fall Classic. Since 2018, Matz has compiled 150 or more innings pitched in each of baseball’s three full seasons played in that span, and he is among only 16 lefties to have compiled 30 or more wins since 2018 and ranks seventh in games started (95).
Last season, Matz had the lowest hard-hit ball percentage (37.9) of any full season during his career and he finished the year with five consecutive winning decisions. His post All-Star break totals included a 7-3 mark with a 2.91 ERA and .670 opponent OPS in 14 starts.
Matz finished 10th among American League starters in ground ball percentage (46.3) last season and tied for 11th with his 15 grounded into double plays.
