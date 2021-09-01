(TNS) CINCINNATI — With the likelihood of persisting rain and possibility of heavy storms throughout the evening above the Queen City, the Cardinals and Reds game has been postponed Tuesday, setting up a value-sized doubleheader between wild-card contenders.
Miles Mikolas, the scheduled starter for Tuesday night’s game, will get the early game with a 12:10 p.m. St. Louis time first pitch. J. A. Happ will start the evening game, at 5:40 p.m.
Both games will be set for seven innings.
The Cardinals are not yet sure if they will promote the 29th player for the doubleheader, but they do have two September callups on the way to fortify the roster. Pitcher Brandon Dickson and catcher Ali Sanchez will join the team in Cincinnati as rosters expand to 28 on Sept. 1.
Sanchez’s presence allows the Cardinals to use Andrew Knizner as a righthanded hitter off the bench and to be more aggressive with pinch-running.
Dickson’s return to the Cardinals is a fascinating bracket on a career.
As a rookie, Dickson made his big-league debut in 2011 with the Cardinals, and as a result he received a 2011 World Series ring. A few months removed from winning a Silver Medal in the Tokyo Games, Dickson is now a September callup for the Cardinals, set to add length to the bullpen.
