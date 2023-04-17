(TNS) ST. LOUIS — Bases loaded situations had been a painfully unsuccessful scenario for the Cardinals, and it looked like it might be part of another frustrating loss marked by missed opportunities. But Tommy Edman smacked an RBI single through the infield with two outs and the bases loaded to drive in the winning run and breathe a collective sigh of relief for the club and its followers on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, capped by the third career walk-off RBI for Edman.

