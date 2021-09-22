(TNS) MILWAUKEE — Unable to generate much offensively against Milwaukee other than a single here or a walk there, the Cardinals’ increasingly resourceful lineup had to conjure another way to find enough runs and extend one of the longest winning streaks in club history.
They stole them.
Tommy Edman stole two bases and Lars Nootbaar, a late-game entry, stole another, and both of the runs the Cardinals scored in a 2-1 victory Tuesday night came as a result of the steals. Edman’s became a run on a sacrifice fly, and Nootbaar’s doubled the Cardinals’ lead and provided the winning run when Edman’s single brought him home from second. The Cardinals didn’t have an extra-base hit until the ninth inning. Didn’t need one. They created their own.
The Cardinals won their 10th consecutive game — the longest winning streak since 2001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.