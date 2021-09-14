(TNS) NEW YORK — Whether it’s sending a team to the pennant as a 25-year-old closer or, at 40, carrying a club back into a race that ran for so long without them, Adam Wainwright bending curves in Queens never gets old.
The younger half of pitching matchup for the aged, Wainwright spun six scoreless innings and left a three-run game for the bullpen to pilot through soggy weather. The Cardinals got offense from a range of ages – from the oldest member of the lineup Yadier Molina’s two runs to the youngest member Dylan Carlson’s RBI – to trounce the Mets, 7-0, at Citi Field on Monday night. Paul Goldschmidt, three days past his 34th birthday, had two RBIs, scored twice, and slugged the homer for the three-run lead the Cardinals spent most of the game protecting.
Instead of building on their emotional, thunderous win against the Yankees late Sunday night, the Mets got to play another part in the Continuing Legend of Adam Wainwright.
He won his 16th game.
He hasn’t lost since turning 40.
Of course, he didn’t lose in the final two weeks of being 39 either.
Opposite fellow fortysomething Rich Hill, Wainwright (16-7) threw the Cardinals to brink of the second wild-card berth, as close to a spot in October as they’ve been in weeks, since at least way back when he was 39. The Cardinals (73-69) gained a ½ game on the idle Reds. If San Diego lost in San Francisco late Monday night, the Cardinals would leapfrog them and have only Cincinnati between them and the National League’s second wild-card berth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.