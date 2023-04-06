(TNS) ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals wrapped up the first home stand of the season by losing their third straight game to an impressive Atlanta Braves ballclub, 5-2, in front of an announced crowd of 36,300 at Busch Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Rookie phenom Jordan Walker provided the lone bright spot by going 2 for 4 with a double and his first major-league home run.The sweep at the hands of the Braves marked the first for the Cardinals in St. Louis since the Braves swept them on August 3-5, 2021.
Bryce Elder, who entered the day having made nine previous starts in the majors (all in 2022), held the Cardinals scoreless for six innings. Collectively, Braves starting pitchers Charlie Morton (three runs), Dylan Dodd (one run) and Elder allowed one fewer run in the series than Mikolas allowed on Wednesday.
Elder allowed just two hits, one came on a fly ball by Nolan Gorman that dropped after the third baseman, Riley, appeared to have it lined up in shallow left field. Elder walked three and struck out six.
The Cardinals had just one at-bat with a runner in scoring position against Elder, and that came in the sixth inning. Elder struck out Nolan Arenado, swinging, with runners on first and second after a single by Alec Burleson and a Paul Goldschmidt walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.