(TNS) ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals wrapped up the first home stand of the season by losing their third straight game to an impressive Atlanta Braves ballclub, 5-2, in front of an announced crowd of 36,300 at Busch Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Rookie phenom Jordan Walker provided the lone bright spot by going 2 for 4 with a double and his first major-league home run.The sweep at the hands of the Braves marked the first for the Cardinals in St. Louis since the Braves swept them on August 3-5, 2021.

