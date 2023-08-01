(TNS) The St. Louis Cardinals are unloading valuable arms ahead of today’s trade deadline.

The Cardinals traded former Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers, according to reports on Sunday. St. Louis will also send right-hander Chris Stratton to Texas. In return, the Cardinals will reportedly receive two top-30 prospects — right-hander Tekoah Roby and infielder Thomas Saggese — and left-hander John King.

