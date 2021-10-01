(TNS) While both teams on the field with reservations already secure in the postseason used their veterans strategically and limited their pitchers appropriately, a rookie put on a show.
Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and had two superb plays at two different positions in the outfield to start the Cardinals on a new winning streak. Carlson’s two-run homer in the sixth inning and his catch against the right-field wall in the ninth lifted the Cardinals to a 4-3 victory Thursday afternoon against Milwaukee and Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals ended their season series with the division champs by winning six of the final seven games. If they meet again it will be in the NLCS, for the pennant.
The Cardinals have won 20 of their past 22 games.
Carlson started the game in center to get Harrison Bader a break and finished it right to allow for a double-switch. The rookie made leaping, pivotal catches at both positions. In the sixth inning, Carlson raced back on a liner that appeared set to sail over his head. He jumped and robbed with his back to the infield and robbed Keston Hiura of extra bases. In the ninth, Hiura get tagged a pitch that was bound for the wall in right. Carlson’s glove met it before it made contact and Hiura again turned back to the dugout, his bid to put an inning in motion ending each time in Carlson’s Rawlings glove.
Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch via Tribune News Service
