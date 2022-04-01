(TNS) Country singer Eric Church on Tuesday canceled his upcoming San Antonio concert so that he can cheer on North Carolina in a Final Four college basketball game on Saturday against Duke.
The life-long Tar Heels fan was set to take the stage at the AT&T Center on Saturday as part of his “Gather Again Tour.” But Church decided to cancel once he learned Carolina will take on its biggest rival. The concert was also not rescheduled.
In a statement to fans, which he calls “The Choir,” Church said, “I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.
“This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community.”
