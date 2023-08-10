(TNS) This we know: Legalized sports betting is growing. College coaches and administrators know it, as well. They’re concerned about the potential problems it means for student-athletes.
Nick Saban is among those coaches. So the Alabama coach got an idea. Who would be the best person to talk to his Crimson Tide football team about the effects of gambling?
The all-time hits leader is under a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for betting on games.
So Saban flew the former Cincinnati Reds star to Tuscaloosa on Tuesday night to teach the Tide.
Alabama football’s social media account shared photos of Rose speaking to players and to Saban.
The Fiterman Sports Group also tweeted photos of Rose arriving by private jet at Alabama.
Saban has previously spoken about having former Alabama players Jameson Williams and Calvin Ridley as guest speakers. Both players served NFL suspensions for gambling.
Alabama athletics is no stranger to gambling problems. Head baseball coach Brian Bohannon was fired after an investigation into bets place on Alabama’s April 28 game at LSU.
Bohannon was an assistant baseball coach at Kentucky for 11 seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.