(TNS) LEXINGTON  — News item: On Tuesday, Kansas University unveiled plans for a $300 million renovation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the football home of the Jayhawks. The project is part of an initiative to create a campus gateway for students and visitors.

Significance: Though a Big 12 Conference member, it’s not as if Kansas is a national college football power. The Jayhawks haven’t produced a winning season since 2008.