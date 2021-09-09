(TNS) As he sat in the Cardinals’ dugout about two hours before first pitch, manager Mike Shildt fielded questions once again about his bullpen and cataloged many reasons Giovanny Gallegos has inherited the ninth inning, from the pitches that come out of his hand to the steady pulse found at the base of it.
“He’s pretty ideal for that scenario,” Shildt concluded.
It wasn’t long before he had an example.
For the second time in less than 24 hours against the defending World Series champions, Gallegos entered the ninth inning Thursday with a one-run lead. It was again provided by a home run from Tyler O’Neill. As he did Wednesday, Gallegos retired every batter he faced, finishing the game with a strikeout — this time to secure a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers and a series split at Busch Stadium. Veteran Adam Wainwright referred to his start Wednesday as a “must win” and the series as a must-split if the Cardinals are going to put any validation behind their aspiration of making a last-month push for a wild-card berth.
To pull it off, they’ll need wins like Thursday’s and wins like Thursday’s take saves like Gallegos.
“It’s critical,” Shildt said. “The thing is, we had it (a strong ninth) a lot of the year, and now we’re reestablishing it, what that looks like. It’s very important, clearly.”
The Cardinals, a wallflower at the moment about 3 games behind the wild-card leaders, managed to win the final two games of a four-day visit from LA despite scoring only nine runs in the four games. The Dodgers had Max Scherzer set to start Monday’s game and then planned to improvise the next three. They threw 13 different pitchers, including nine in one game and six Thursday, in the series, and still that Hollywood serial approach kept the Cardinals’ offense silent. A pair of doubles from Dylan Carlson and catcher Andrew Knizner scored a 1-0 lead that the Dodgers answered, and it wasn’t until the fifth inning that O’Neill cracked his second homer in as many days and his 25th of the season.
While the Dodgers spun their “Wheel of Fortune” pitching reserves, the Cardinals audited their staff while holding on to the slimmest of leads.
On Wednesday, Gallegos reached the mound with the tying run at first and Wainwright’s win in his hand. He retired two batters and even had to reset after Yadier Molina thought they had the strikeout to end the game to throw the next pitch and assure they did. Gallegos started the ninth clean Thursday and did not allow a ball out of the infield. He struck out the final two batters — both All-Stars, both on 86-mph sliders. On his way to a sixth save and fourth in his past five chances, Gallegos did as Shildt described hours earlier.
“He’s a guy who is built for the end of the game,” the manager said. “He’s got the ability to strike guys out. He’s got a low walk rate. And he’s got pitches for righties and lefties.”
He’s got — well the word Shildt returned to a few times was “handled.”
“He’s got it handled,” the manager has said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.