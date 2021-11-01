(TNS) INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of brutal mistakes by Carson Wentz cost the Indianapolis Colts a game they had to have, and Indianapolis now finds its playoff hopes in dire straits again after a 34-31 loss to Tennessee.
The Colts (3-5) now sit three games behind Tennessee (6-2) in the AFC South standings, essentially ending their chances of winning the division. Fivethirtyeight.com’s playoff odds dropped the Colts from 53% to 35% with the loss.
For most of the season, Wentz has been good for the Colts, and at one point Sunday he’d gone 212 consecutive attempts without an interception, the longest streak in Indianapolis history.
And Wentz did throw three touchdown passes on Sunday, including two to Michael Pittman Jr. early.
For most of the game, though, Indianapolis focused on throwing the ball, and the big plays that Wentz had produced did not materialize, outside of an early 37-yard completion to Jonathan Taylor.
Then Wentz made a brutal mistake, the kind he’s made only a few times this season. After the defense forced Tennessee to punt in a tie game and gave the Colts a two-minute drill with a chance to win it, Wentz held the ball at the goal line too long, took a hit and then tried to throw it with his left hand to avoid a sack.
Titans defensive back Elijah Molden picked off the desperation play at the 2-yard line and sailed into the end zone for the score, giving Tennessee a 31-24 lead.
Playing in desperation mode, Wentz found Michael Pittman Jr. for a key 38-yard completion over the middle, then hung up a ball for Ashton Dulin in the end zone that created a pass interference penalty, setting up the game-tying 1-yard run by Jonathan Taylor to force overtime.
Indianapolis got the ball first in overtime, but Wentz misfired twice on the first series, forcing a punt that gave Tennessee a chance to win the game. The Colts defense forced a 3-and-out, but on the ensuing drive, Wentz fired deep into coverage despite an open checkdown to Taylor, and Kevin Byard picked off the ball to set up Tennessee’s game-winning field goal from Randy Bullock from 44 yards with 4:03 left in the extra session as Tennessee moved to 2-1 on the season in overtime games.
