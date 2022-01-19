(TNS) FORT WORTH, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott apologized on social media Tuesday night for his comments after Sunday’s playoff loss.
Prescott praised fans for throwing debris toward NFL referees as they left the field after the game at AT&T Stadium.
“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” Prescott posted on Twitter. “I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.”
Earlier Tuesday, the NBA Referees Association condemned Prescott’s comments and urged the NFL to discipline him. As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the NFL had not reacted to Prescott’s comments.
“I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs,” Prescott tweeted. “The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”
