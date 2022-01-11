When Houston upended the Tennessee Titans 22-13 on Nov. 21, Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham made 11 tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage, broke up a pass and forced a fumble.
On Sunday, when the Titans defeated Houston 28-25, Cunningham made nine tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage, on defense and also made a tackle on special teams – for Tennessee.
Cunningham played the previous four seasons and the first 10 games in 2021, piling up 586 tackles in 75 games, including an NFL-best 164 in the 2020 season, with Houston before the Texans waived him on Dec. 8.
“It has nothing to do with production,” Houston coach David Culley said when the Texans cut Cunningham. “It has something to do strictly with not meeting our standards that we have here. He didn’t meet those.”
The Titans obtained Cunningham as a waiver claim. In his fourth game with Tennessee, the former Pinson Valley High School star helped the Titans secure the No. 1 seed, the accompanying first-round bye and homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs while Houston ended its season with a 4-13 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.