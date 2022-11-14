(TNS) NASHVILLE — For about 90 percent of the first half, the Denver Broncos defense was stout, shutting out Tennessee and limiting the NFL’s best back, Derrick Henry. 

But the Titans engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive at the end of the first half to pull with three points at 10-7 and rode that momentum into the second half ofa 17-10 win at Nissan Stadium.