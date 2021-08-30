(TNS) Only three players in the NFL are ahead of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in “The Top 100 Players of 2021,” a ranking of the league’s best based on a poll of NFL players.
Henry placed 10th in “The Top 100 Players of 2020” poll. Since then Henry won the NFL’s rushing triple crown for the second straight season by leading the league with 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns on 378 carries.
After becoming the eighth player in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in one season, the former Alabama All-American and 2015 Heisman Trophy winner rose to No. 4 in this year’s poll.
The players ahead of Henry were:
· No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
· No. 2: Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald
· No. 3: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
NFL Network revealed the top 10 for “The Top 100 Players of 2021” on Saturday afternoon. The rest of the top 10 included:
· No. 5: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
· No. 6: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams
· No. 7: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
· No. 8: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
· No. 9: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt
· No. 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
