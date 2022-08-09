Dixon

Scott Dixon races past a packed crowd in the Music City Grand Prix.

 Tribune News Service

NASHVILLE – Six-time NTT Indycar Series champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing captured Sunday’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to move into sole possession of second place for career wins in Indycar history.

Dixon held off Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin by 0.1067 of a second to secure his 53rd career win – and second of the season – to break a tie with the legendary Mario Andretti. The all-time record of 67 wins is held by another legend, A.J. Foyt.