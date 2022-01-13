(TNS) London — Novak Djokovic has admitted to making an “error of judgement” by attending an interview with a French journalist while Covid positive.
In a statement posted on Djokovic’s Instagram account Wednesday, he said he attended a children’s tennis event the day after being tested for Covid-19.
“I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event,” the statement said.“The next day, on 18 December I was at my tennis centre in Belgrade to fulfil a long-standing commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photoshoot. I cancelled all other events except for the L’Equipe interview.
“I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L’Equipe interview as I didn’t want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken.
“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate.”
