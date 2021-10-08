(TNS) LOS ANGELES — After spending all season as one of the best teams, accumulating 106 wins and pulling in stars like another Ocean’s 11 sequel, the Los Angeles Dodgers had to duel with the Cardinals, baseball’s best team in September, in a single game that was not measured by such lengthy, lofty standards.
All that mattered was who was better in the moment.
The Cardinals missed on theirs.
The Dodgers made the most of one.
Chris Taylor, an All-Star left out of the starting lineup Wednesday, drilled a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to pierce a tense, taut 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason. Taylor’s jolt off Alex Reyes into the left-field seats sent the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory and a meeting with the San Francisco Giants in a National League Division Series. A sellout crowd of 53,195, the largest to see the Cardinals play in years, sent Dodger Stadium rippling, its top tier swaying, when Cody Bellinger drew the walk that put the winning rally in motion. The Cardinals started leaving the field shortly after Taylor made contact, before the ball had cleared the fence.
“One swing of the bat dictated the night,” manager Mike Shildt said.
The Cardinals, coasting into the playoffs after their record 17-game winning streak, took a lead in the first inning and time and time again had a chance to add to it. They had 12 baserunners and scored only a run — on a wild pitch. A riveting, compelling contest developed around their misses, allowing the game to leave the hands of veteran starters Max Scherzer and Adam Wainwright and become a test of bullpens and will — and a truth serum for managerial philosophies. The two teams crammed a whole series of plot twists into the one-game, do-or-done playoff — playing close to baseball as its best.
Swiftly came the worst ending for the Cardinals.
“Yeah, that’s two good baseball teams playing a good baseball game,” Wainwright said. “Whoever won this game was going to have a really great chance to have a deep run in the postseason. That’s how we looked at it. We didn’t win. But we came in here and made them real nervous, didn’t we?”
In the top of the ninth inning, the Cardinals continued to filch bases with glee, but could not do much with their crime spree. Tommy Edman roped his third single of the game and stole second for his second team of the game. The Cardinals had the go-ahead run on base, and for the fourth time the middle of the order could not connect. When LA closer Kenley Jansen struck out Tyler O’Neill on a full-count cutter to end the inning, the Cardinals fell to zero-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
O’Neill and Nolan Arenado combined to go hitless in six of those dozen.
Jansen’s strikeout plunged the game into the bottom of the ninth and a developing bind for the Cardinals. Brought into the game to pitch multiple innings, Giovanny Gallegos had a fingernail split on his pitching hand. He was not going to throw a pitch in the ninth, but he went to the mound to lure the Dodgers into using hitters. When LA announced Gavin Lux as a pinch-hitter, the Cardinals countered with lefty T. J. McFarland.
That invited the opportunity the Dodgers predicted, the one Cardinals’ nation dreaded.
