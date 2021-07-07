(TNS) ESPN has sidelined Rachel Nichols for the NBA Finals.
The World Wide Leader announced its broadcast lineup for the Finals — without Nichols in her usual role as sideline reporter — less than nine hours before the Bucks and Suns played Game 1 in Phoenix Tuesday night.
Nichols is being replaced by Malika Andrews, but will continue to host “The Jump” on-site during the week.
“We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump,” ESPN said in a statement.
Nichols was caught on video in July 2020 suggesting that fellow ESPN host Maria Taylor only got her job because she is Black. The New York Times published the details of a phone conversation she had with LeBron James spokesman Adam Mendelson and the resulting fallout at the network.
“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols, who is white, said in the video recording that was made during the NBA’s bubble season in Orlando. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”
Taylor had been promoted over Nichols to cover last season’s “NBA Countdown” pregame and halftime coverage of the Finals.
