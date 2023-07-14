(TNS) Dick Vitale has twice defeated cancer.
And at age 84, the beloved ESPN college basketball analyst fully intends to do it again. Vitale revealed Wednesday that he has vocal cord cancer and will need six weeks of radiation as treatment.
“Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma!” Vitale tweeted Wednesday.
Vitale called the first college basketball game broadcast on ESPN in 1979 and has been with the network ever since, delivering one catch phrase after another and using his unmistakable voice to exude unbridled enthusiasm for the game.
Now that voice is ailing. But the man known to fans as Dickie V said his doctor gave him some excellent news, telling him that the cancer “has an extremely high cure rate.”
