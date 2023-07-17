(TNS) ST. LOUIS — This weekend’s series between the Cardinals and Washington Nationals couldn’t rightly conclude without another brief joust with Mother Nature and an interruption due to rain.
For the third straight day, rain interfered with baseball. Ultimately, it didn’t stop the Cardinals from winning for the fourth time in the last five games.
The Cardinals offense bounced back from a slow start to lead the way to a 8-4 series-clinching win in front of an announced 42,626 at Busch Stadium in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon.
Paul Goldschmidt (2-for-4, walk) and Nolan Gorman (3-for-5) each mashed mammoth home runs in the victory. For the second consecutive game, the Cardinals amassed 13 hits or more. Gorman now has 35 RBIs at Busch Stadium this season, the fourth-most by a MLB player at his home ballpark this season.
The Cardinals (40-53) were up by five runs by the time a 38-minute weather delay extended the seventh-inning stretch into an intermission.
Designated hitter Brendan Donovan went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI out of the leadoff spot in the batting order. Shortstop Paul DeJong (2-for-4) also registered a multi-hit game.
Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (7-5) turned in a third consecutive quality start. He allowed three runs on three hits, including a home run, and three walks in six innings. He also struck out seven to pick up his fourth consecutive win.
The Cardinals led by three runs going into the sixth inning, but the Nationals (37-56) scored two in the sixth and made it a one-run game.
The Cardinals’ offense tacked four more runs onto its lead in the bottom of the sixth on the strength of Goldschmidts’ home run, an Alec Burleson RBI groundout and a Gorman RBI single.
Cardinals relievers Chris Stratton (one inning), Kyle Leahy (1/3 inning, one run allowed) and JoJo Romero (1 2/3 innings) closed out the game on the mound.
(By Lynn Worthy, St. Louis Post-Dispatch via Tribune News Service)
NLCentral: 1. Milwaukee Cincinnati 52-42, 2. Cincinnati 50-44 (2 games back), 3. Chicago Cubs 43-49 (8 games back), 4. Pittsburgh 41-52 (10.5 games back), 5. ST. LOUIS 40-53 (11.5 games back)
