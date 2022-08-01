(TNS) Ric Flair has a favorite NFL player, but you could say he was an acquired taste.
“The Nature Boy” visited Tennessee Titans camp Thursday and revealed Derrick Henry is the NFL player he admires most, but it wasn’t always that way.
“I hated him at Alabama, but I love him here,” Flair admitted ahead of his final match on Sunday in Nashville. “Anywhere but Alabama.”
Flair is an SEC fan. Known as a die-hard Georgia fan, he has trolled Alabama from time to time.
In 2020, he was in quite a pickle. He had three stepchildren, and each of them were at a different SEC school (Georgia, Auburn and Florida). He tweeted a poll asking, “Which team will get the support of the Nature Boy?” The Gators were the run-away winner.
The point, though, is the Crimson Tide is far from making his list of favorite teams in the SEC.So, what turned him from a Henry hater? “I didn’t realize he had that speed,” Flair said.
He continued to explain that the running back is just different when he gets in the open field. “I didn’t see that in college. I saw a hell of a running back.”
Henry, after practice Thursday, said the compliment was surreal coming from an entertainer he grew up watching.
“Pretty cool for a guy like him, he’s a legend in the WWE world,” Henry said. “It’s cool to meet him here and talk. Hearing him say my name and watching him on TV growing up for a long time, so that’s kind of surreal to me.”
