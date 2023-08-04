LOUISVILLE (KT) -- There have been rumblings for several months that Florida State, among other schools, isn’t happy with the ACC, and now the Seminoles have confirmed that belief.
FSU president Richard McCullough told the school’s Board of Trustees during a meeting Wednesday that the university would have to “very seriously” consider leaving the ACC unless there is a radical change to the conference’s revenue distribution model.
If Florida State were to leave, it would obviously have a dramatic impact on Louisville because other schools would be likely to follow and the league would have to somehow find replacements or disband completely, with the remaining members being forced to find new conference homes.
McCullough addressed the board to present an update on where FSU stands after spending a year exploring options about its future in light of more conference realignment and huge television contracts for the Big Ten and SEC that would put the ACC $30 million per team behind.
“Without increasing revenue, we will face major challenges in being able to compete in football, as the landscape is changing dramatically, with our ability to compete in NIL, coaching salaries and attractive facilities to continue to build our brand and be competitive.
“Obviously, we are not satisfied with our current situation. We love the ACC. . .But staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive unless there was a major change in the revenue distribution within the conference. That has not happened. Those discussions are ongoing.
“FSU helps to drive the value and will drive value for any partner, but we have spent a year trying to understand how we might fix the issue. There are no easy fixes to this challenge, but a group of us have spent literally a year exploring every possible option you can imagine. At some point we’re going to have to do something. I’m not that optimistic that we’ll be able to stay.”
