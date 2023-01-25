(TNS) — Former St. Louis Cardinal Scott Rolen, a seven-time All-Star known for both his bat and his impressive glove at third base, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.
He received 76.3 percent of the votes cast by Baseball Writers Association of America voters.
He batted .281 with 1,287 runs batted in, 1,211 runs and an OPS of .854 during 17 big-league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds. He won the Rookie of the Year award with the Phillies in 1997 and was a member of the Cardinals’ championship team in 2006, hitting .421 with a home run in their World Series victory over the Tigers.
Rolen was in his sixth year on the BBWAA ballot. Candidates can remain on the ballot for up to 10 years if they are listed on at least 5 percent of ballots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.