(TNS) — Jamal Murray was speechless after Denver won its first NBA title Monday night.
The former Kentucky guard scored 14 points in the Nuggets’ 94-89 win over Miami to clinch the series for Denver’s first league championship. The final moments were all “hard to put into words.”
“I couldn’t really hold it in — it was just a surreal moment,” he said. “Everything was hitting. Everything was hitting at once, from the journey, to the celebration with the guys, to enjoying the moment, to looking back on the rehab, to looking back at myself as a kid, as the other viewer, looking from the crowd in or from the camera lens in, and now looking back at them.”
For Murray, winning the title has been a lifelong journey. Murray overcame an ACL tear in 2021 and didn’t play during the 2021-22 season but came back this year to help Denver make history.
“It was just something I’ve been working for my whole life,” he said. I think Mike said it, Porter. Every real hooper wants to be on this stage and play in the game and be in this moment. To see it full circle, going from my rehab, not being able to walk, go up the stairs, not just for a month or two. It was for a long time. A lot of different things going through my head. A lot of tears. A lot of blood, sweat and tears, and real ones.
