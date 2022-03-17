(TNS) ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman has said goodbye.
The now former Braves first baseman took to social media on Wednesday to thank the organization and fans for his 15 years with the franchise that culminated with the World Series championship last year. Freeman, a free agent, could not come to terms with the team on a new contract after lengthy negotiations.
When it became apparent a new deal was not going to be agreed upon, the Braves traded for A’s first baseman Matt Olson on Monday. While no official word has come from the Braves, a tearful general manager Alex Anthopoulos said the team needed to move forward and completed the deal for Olson. He called it the toughest decision of his career.
Freeman posted the following: “I don’t even know where to begin. For the past 15 years I got to be apart of your organization. It was truly an honor. We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special. You watched me grow up from a baby faced kid to marrying my love @chelseafreeman5 and seeing us bring three beautiful boys into this world. I’m so glad my family got to be apart of yours!”
