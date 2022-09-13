(TNS) Heavy is the head that wears the crown.
As the fourth quarter of what became a close game against the daunting Tennessee Titans drew to a close, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll had a choice to make.
Tie the game up and take the safe route into overtime, or go for two and risk losing right there.
Daboll, the first-year head coach, decided to go all in. Saquon Barkley executed, squeezing into the end zone for two. The Giants took the lead, and the victory was secured after Titans’ Randy Bullock miss a 47-yard field goal. The Giants won, 21-20.
NFL Network’s Peter Schrager praised Daboll for the two-point conversion call. Via a tweet from Good Morning Football:
“The @Giants have lost that exact game 10 times over the last few years. Daboll wasn’t leaving it up for chance. Going for 2 there was symbolic of so much more than some gut decision. It was a message to Giants fans — things can and will be different.”
Here’s what Daboll said about his offensive philosophy, via NBC Sports NFL Insider Peter King:
“In camp, we put the offense in some terrible, terrible situations — I knew it’d be a miserable day for the offense. That’s okay. I want to see how Daniel (Jones) and Saquon and the coaches, even, respond. I think I owe that to the team. So they all get through that, and they’re better for it. Will we always win on a two-point play? No. But like I told them last week, I have confidence in you guys. I want you guys to be aggressive out there. I want to be like I tell the quarterbacks to be — aggressive, not reckless. … The play (Mike) Kafka called is one we’ve worked on since the spring, and there’s a lot of different ways to do it, but Mike called a good version of it. Me going for two, I think that was aggressive, not reckless.”
