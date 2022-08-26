(TNS) CHICAGO — What the Cardinals have come to expect from the National League’s MVP favorite overshadowed what the Cardinals have long been expecting all year from a young sinkerballer.
Paul Goldschmidt hit two home runs, drove home five RBIs, and had three hits to elevate his chase for the NL Triple Crown and lift the Cardinals to a 8-3 victory Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field. A box score crowded with offensive achievements, including Corey Dickerson setting a club record with his 10th hit in 10 consecutive at-bats, also had there at the bottom a pitching line that the Cardinals hope is a breakthrough.
Dakota Hudson pitched seven steady, up-tempo innings and tied a season high that he had not matched in 2 ½ months.
Hudson once described this season, his first full season since Tommy John surgery, as an “experiment.” He’s altered his arm slot, tried to quicken his tempo, scrapped his cutter in favor of a slider, and made adjustment after adjustment. Through all that he’s yet to find the consistency the Cardinals feel he can achieve with groundball-greedy approach and a sinker to make it happen. He’s struggled with walks to left-handed batters, and he’s had innings come apart slowly as his pace turns to a crawl and pitches veer out of the zone.
There was little trace of that Thursday.
Hudson (7-6) sidestepped two hits and a walk in the second inning by getting three groundouts that interrupted the Cubs’ rally before they could erase the Cardinals’ three-run lead. After an RBI single in the third for the Cubs’ second run, Hudson got 14 outs from the final 14 batters he faced.
