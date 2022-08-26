(TNS) CHICAGO — What the Cardinals have come to expect from the National League’s MVP favorite overshadowed what the Cardinals have long been expecting all year from a young sinkerballer.

Paul Goldschmidt hit two home runs, drove home five RBIs, and had three hits to elevate his chase for the NL Triple Crown and lift the Cardinals to a 8-3 victory Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field. A box score crowded with offensive achievements, including Corey Dickerson setting a club record with his 10th hit in 10 consecutive at-bats, also had there at the bottom a pitching line that the Cardinals hope is a breakthrough.