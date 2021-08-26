(TNS) The Cardinals got two mighty swings from Paul Goldschmidt and, through nine innings, the two runs those swings produced proved to be too few as the slimmest possible lead slipped away in the ninth.
So abridged ball took over.
In the 10th inning, with the winning run gifted to the Cardinals by rule at second base, the Detroit Tigers sidestepped Goldschmidt by just putting him on base. Without a pitch thrown, the Cardinals had two runners on base, no outs, and were 180 feet from splitting the two-game interleague series. After a double steal, an intentional walk for Nolan Arenado loaded the bases. Already with 14 strikeouts in the game, the Cardinals didn’t get the ball in play to produce the winning run — until rookie Lars Nootbaar threaded a single to right.
Against Tigers’ reliever Michael Fulmer, Nootbaar pulled a two-out, bases-loaded single through Detroit’s infield for a 3-2 victory in extra innings Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals improved to 6-2 in baseball’s still new extra inning setting.
They got there when a one-run lead didn’t survive the ninth.
With two outs in the ninth, Detroit turned to Miguel Cabrera as a pinch-hitter against Cardinals closer Alex Reyes. Three days removed from his 500th career home run, one game removed from his 501st career homer, Cabrera socked a 592nd double. That put the game-tying rally in motion.
Against pinch hitter Harold Castro, Reyes got a strike away from the save before Castro laced a single. Cabrera steamrolled home from second to knot the game and burst the save opportunity. Turns out that two solo homers hit by the same individual in the first three innings of the game weren’t going to be enough to assure a win despite the scoreless efforts of three relievers.
Goldschmidt’s 18th career multi-homer game gave him his 20th and 21st homers of the season, his 900th and 901st RBIs of his career and all the offense the Cardinals could muster around the potholes of 13 strikeouts through eight innings.
