MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday announced the television and radio broadcast schedules for the 2020-21 season. FOX Sports Southeast, the official broadcast partner of the Grizzlies, will televise 35 of 36 Grizzlies games for the First Half of the 2020-21 NBA season. All Memphis Grizzlies regional broadcasts are presented by FanDuel Sportsbook.
FOX Sports Southeast will tip-off its regular season coverage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, when the Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs in their season-opener inside FedExForum. Coverage of the regular season opener will begin at 6 p.m. with a bonus one-hour edition of Grizzlies LIVE (all times CT). FOX Sports Southeast’s coverage also will include the Grizzlies 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers as the team hosts the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m. inside FedExForum.
Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight will return for their 17th and 11th seasons as play-by-play and analyst, respectively, for the Grizzlies, while Rob Fischer will enter his 14th season as the team’s sideline reporter. All Fox Sports Southeast regular season broadcasts, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, will feature a pregame and postgame show hosted by Fischer, Grizzlies LIVE, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Fischer will host alongside Knight and will be joined by Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon, entering his eighth season, for all home game telecasts. Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace, entering his fifth season, will join the crew for various broadcasts.
All Grizzlies regular season games televised on FOX Sports Southeast, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app, which is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and XBOX One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.
FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will televise four Memphis Grizzlies preseason games, beginning with a matchup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. The network’s preseason schedule will also include the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. (Fox Sports North feed through Fox Sports Southeast), the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.
Grizzlies game telecasts on FOX Sports Southeast will reach nearly six million households across Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee. Local channel listings can be found here.
The Grizzlies’ nationally televised matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Feb. 16, inside FedExForum, will be broadcasted exclusively on TNT.
