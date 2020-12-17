MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies announced Wednesday that the team signed guard Shaq Buchanan.
In a news release, the team said terms of the deal were not disclosed due to team policy. In addition, the Grizzlies waived guard Christian Vital.
Buchanan (6-3, 190) appeared in 33 games (11 starts) last season with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle and averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.4 minutes while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range. The 23-year-old also was a member of the Grizzlies’ NBA Summer League 2019 championship team in Las Vegas.
Undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Mississippi native was named the 2018-19 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was selected 2018-19 OVC First Team as a senior at Murray State University, where he teamed for two years with Grizzlies guard and 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.
Vital (6-2, 187) was named to the 2019-20 All-American Athletic Conference First Team after leading the conference in steals per game (2.52), total steals (78) and free throw percentage (.899) while ranking second in 3-point field goals made (66) as a senior at the University of Connecticut. The 23-year-old, who ranks third in UConn history in total steals (215), went unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft and signed with the Grizzlies
•••
The Grizzlies announced Wednesday that 2020-21 single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets start at $12 and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. An exclusive single-game ticket presale is available at 10 a.m. today for all MVP Season Ticket Members.
The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2020-21 regular season at home against DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The Grizzlies’ first half schedule at FedExForum also features the return of Marc Gasol to Memphis, with consecutive home games against the 2019-20 NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Fans can celebrate 20 seasons of Grizzlies basketball in Memphis with 2020-21 Ticket Packages, starting at $9 per game, and can secure seats with a $100 deposit by calling 901-888-HOOP.
