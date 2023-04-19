(TNS) Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been “cleared” physically by specialists to make his NFL return and is already “working out” with the team, GM Brandon Beane said Tuesday morning.
“Damar is prepared to come back and play,” Beane told reporters at his pre-draft press conference. “He’s fully cleared, he’s here, and he is of the mindset, he’s in a great headspace to come back and make his return.”
Hamlin, 25, called his near-death experience on Jan. 2 “life-changing” but said, “it’s not the end of my story.”
“I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL,” Hamlin said at his own press conference. “My heart is still in it. My heart is still in the game. I love the game. It’s something I want to prove to myself, not [any]body else.
“I just want to show people that fear is a choice,” Hamlin added. “You can keep going in something without having the answers and without knowing what’s at the end of the tunnel.”
Hamlin said the specialists who cleared him unanimously concluded that the condition of “commotio cordis” sent him into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a game between the Bills and Bengals that was ultimately canceled.
A direct blow at a specific point in his heartbeat caused Hamlin to “fall out” approximately five to seven seconds later. Bills trainers and Cincinnati doctors saved his life.
“I died on national TV in front of the whole world,” Hamlin said Tuesday.
Hamlin said he is “thankful and blessed” for all of the people who have supported him.
Beane was at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with Hamlin and his family when the worst was still a possibility. He marveled at the progress Hamlin has made since then.
“Such a great kid, such a great family,” Beane said. “It’s exciting to go from a guy who was fighting for his life to who (he) is now, his story hasn’t been written. Now it’s about the comeback.
“It was all about his health, and it’s always gonna be about his health,” Beane added. “But to be talking about however many months later that he’s fully cleared is pretty remarkable. And I’m excited for him and his family, where they are [on] this journey.”
