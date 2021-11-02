(TNS) ATLANTA — The Astros versus Everyone tour continues.
A first-inning grand slam by the Braves during a potential World Series elimination game inside a shaking and roaring road stadium?
Whatever.
Atlanta up 4-0 in Game 5 and already holding a 3-1 series advantage in a one-sided Fall Classic?
Hello, Houston.
The Astros are still alive in 2021. And they are returning to Minute Maid Park for another World Series game.
With Atlanta one win away from its first world championship in 26 years, Dusty Baker’s team overcame two more deficits with an inspiring 9-5 victory on Sunday night.
“We don’t really worry about what other people say or what they think. It’s what you think of yourself and what you think of each other on the team that really counts,” Baker said. “These guys are together. They’ve been through many of these battles. So they don’t know how to quit, and they’re always looking for an edge or an opening.”
In the first inning, Truist Park went Braves crazy. By the end of the eighth, Atlanta fans were streaming out of the aisles and trying to get out of the flashy suburban ballpark as quickly as possible.
“I’m a huge MMA fan and I’ve seen lots of guys almost knocked out and they battle back to win the fight,” Carlos Correa said. “We were down 3-1. Now we’re still down 3-2. I truly believe if there’s one team that can accomplish that in this league, it’s us. We’re going to stay confident, go out there and battle every single inning and try to win every pitch.”
Game 6 is set for 7:09 p.m. on Tuesday in Houston.
The Astros will need to win that one to force a winner-take-all Game 7. Then they must win that one to become the eighth team in Major League Baseball history to overcome a 3-1 World Series deficit.
Game 5 was the big first test for these Astros. And what a comeback it was.
On the road. Inside a stadium that reveled in three straight days with a World Series game. After almost being no-hit in Game 3 and losing Game 4 via back-to-back home runs during a stunning seventh inning.
Lesser teams would have fallen apart in Game 5, especially after Adam Duvall suddenly made it 4-0 Braves in the first. Then it was 5-4 Atlanta in the third with Braves fans chanting and counting outs.
The Astros dug in, rediscovered their bats and used a long list of names (Martín Maldonado, Marwin Gonzalez, Zack Greinke) to keep fighting back, proving themselves yet again on a national stage.
“I really believe in miracles because I’ve had a few of them happen to me in my life,” Baker said before Game 5.
Win two more against Atlanta and another orange-and-blue parade in downtown Houston will follow the latest miracle.
Baker’s resilient club, which overcame a 2-1 deficit to Boston in the American League Championship Series, prevented the Braves from winning their third consecutive home game.
For all the doubt, criticism and hate the Astros have faced the last two seasons, they have almost always answered the negativity with inner strength and outward resilience.
Count them out and they fight back harder.
