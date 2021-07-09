(TNS) — James Harden was briefly detained by police on Thursday afternoon while in Paris for Fashion Week.
The Nets superstar was not arrested and was never taken into custody, according to multiple reports.
Harden apparently attempted to intervene when rapper Lil Baby, one of Harden’s close friends, was stopped in the French capital after cops smelled marijuana in the car he was riding in and pulled them over. The cops found 20 grams of cannabis in the car, according to ESPN, and arrested Lil Baby and the two friends he was in the car with. The three were taken into custody at a nearby police station, per ESPN.
Marijuana is illegal in France.
French media reported Harden was on the street when the police stopped Lil Baby in his car. Police stopped and frisked Harden before letting him go.
The incident took place on the Avenue Montaigne, TMZ reported.
