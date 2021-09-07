(TNS) It didn’t take long for ex-Michigan quarterback Ren Hefley to get acclimated with his new team.
The former walk-on set a Football Championship Subdivision record with 10 touchdowns passes Saturday in Presbyterian’s 84-43 victory over St. Andrews, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school.
Hefley never saw the field in two years at Michigan before entering the NCAA transfer portal in May. His right arm was busy Saturday, completing 38 of 50 passes for 538 yards. The Bryant (Ark.) High graduate threw his 10th TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter before taking a seat the rest of the game. Five of his touchdown passes were 25 yards or longer.
He broke the FCS record of nine, set by Mississippi Valley State’s Willie Totten in 1984 and tied by Portland State’s Drew Hubel in 2007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.