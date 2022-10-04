(TNS) On the same day that Mark Ingram became the 52nd player in NFL history with 8,000 rushing yards, Derrick Henry became the 66th with 7,000.
Henry passed his milestone by running for 114 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Henry had played six consecutive games without a 100-yard performance, although his previous one had occurred almost one year ago, when he had 143 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 34-31 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 18. Two games later, the former Alabama All-American suffered a broken foot while playing Indianapolis and missed the final nine games of the 2021 regular season before returning in the playoffs.
Henry hadn’t had a six-game stretch without a 100-yard game since 2018.
“I don’t care about that,” Henry said. “We won. Happy we were able to make plays on offense and do what we needed to do to get a W. …
“Stats are stats. Just glad we won.”
Henry almost had 100 yards by halftime. In the first half, he ran for 99 yards on 14 carries, including a 19-yard touchdown as the Titans took a 14-0 lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter.
“It’s always tough when you play these guys,” Henry said. “We’re very familiar with each other. We got going in the first half, and we didn’t really get anything going in the second half. We just got to have emphasis on that and be better.”
Tennessee’s offense earned two first downs and got another via penalty in the second half. But all three came in the fourth quarter, including one on a 7-yard run by Henry, as the Titans held on for their fourth consecutive victory in Indianapolis.
“This is a good defense,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “They’re a fast defense. Give them a lot of credit. They made some adjustments there in the second half. …
“But it was good. It was really good. I thought Derrick ran hard. The coaches had a really good plan for how we were going to try to run the football on these guys that hadn’t given up a whole lot of yards, so that looked more like our running game.”
In his 90th NFL regular-season game, Henry boosted his career totals to 7,103 yards and 68 touchdowns on 1,477 rushing attempts.
Henry became the fifth player from an Alabama high school or college with at least 7,000 NFL rushing yards. The players with Alabama football roots with more rushing yards than Henry are Shaun Alexander (Alabama) with 9,453, Stephen Davis (Auburn) with 8,052, Ingram (Alabama) with 8,006 and James Brooks (Auburn) with 7,962.
