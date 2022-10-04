Henry vs. Raiders

Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) falls short of tackling Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half of an NFL game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

 Heidi Fang

(TNS) On the same day that Mark Ingram became the 52nd player in NFL history with 8,000 rushing yards, Derrick Henry became the 66th with 7,000.

Henry passed his milestone by running for 114 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.