(TNS) It’s not an excuse.
That’s the sentiment Oliver Marmol wanted to get across — the Cardinals’ manager brought it up three times during Sunday’s discussion.
But looking back on the trajectory of this tragically flipped season, the World Baseball Classic sure seemed to negatively affect the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals. And perhaps more than any other team in baseball.
“It’s not an excuse — it was just something that we needed to navigate,” Marmol said. “And I don’t think we came out of it well.”
After their 1-0 home loss Sunday to Colorado (with 15 St. Louis runners left on base!), the Cards’ record, 49-64, now is the second-worst in the National League — ahead of only, yup, Colorado.
Now, there are plenty of reasons this season stinks that don’t have anything to do with the WBC (again, they’re 49-64). For instance, starter Steven Matz wasn’t in the WBC, and he had a 5.72 ERA before being demoted to the bullpen in late May. Ryan Helsley and Jordan Hicks weren’t in the WBC either, but they had a combined five blown saves by May 5.
But the underachievement of WBC participants in the first couple of months — St. Louis was 10-24 in the first 34 games — helped put the Cardinals in a hole that remained deep in subsequent subpar months, even if some individuals improved.
Nolan Arenado, Team USA, entered May 10 with a .605 OPS. Tyler O’Neill, Team Canada, was at .620 with just two homers by May 4 (when he went on the injured list). American Adam Wainwright went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in the WBC ... but suffered an injury and missed the beginning of the season. Jake Woodford filled in and compiled a 5.72 ERA in six starts.
“And Miles (Mikolas) was nowhere close to ready, compared to what he would normally be to start the season,” Marmol said of the Team USA pitcher — and former All-Star — who had a 5.97 ERA entering May. “We saw what it looks like when he is ready — there’s a big difference there.”
Pitching, of course, has been the Cardinals’ biggest issue — from truncated starts to overworked and unreliable relievers. Well, six pitchers were in the WBC, thus missing the majority of spring training.
“And a new catcher is equivalent of, like, a new quarterback,” Marmol said Sunday.
To his credit, that catcher, Willson Contreras, skipped the WBC to be present at spring training. Still, 11 Cardinals set to make the team weren’t there.
“So you’re inserting a new guy behind the plate without your main guys on the field,” Marmol said. “It’s a different dynamic.”
Once the season started, Contreras struggled behind the plate — to the point they pulled him from behind the plate — and he struggled at the plate, too.
Also, Marmol was honest Sunday to point out that O’Neill probably doesn’t start the year in center field if O’Neill is in camp. Because O’Neill (and Lars Nootbaar from Team Japan) were away, Marmol didn’t get to see the guys in center to get a proper feel.
“So at that point when you break for the season, out of fairness to the conversations with a player, you have to give them an opportunity (for us) to see it,” Marmol said of O’Neill. “It’s not what this level is for. But unfortunately, it was tough to do it any other way.”
Marmol acknowledged that many other teams had players in the WBC, too. Some, such as Houston, are doing just fine. But St. Louis lost guys who were competing for jobs or learning a new catcher or, in the case of second-half sensation JoJo Romero, trying to make the team (and didn’t because he was with Team Mexico, while fellow lefty Zack Thompson flourished in camp).
“And then there are certain adjustments from just a team standpoint,” Marmol said, “of having all your guys together for a period of time before breaking camp that, really, you don’t get back. So you eliminate April, it’s different. ... A guy in our clubhouse who participated in (the WBC) was like: ‘I was preparing to play in the World Baseball Classic. I wasn’t preparing for the season.’ There’s a big difference there for a lot of reasons. So it really did take a minute to get everybody back collectively as a group.”
To be fair, I brought up the topic of the WBC. It’s not like Marmol was itching to talk about it. But it’s sure interesting to think about. The 2023 Cardinals are terrible — would they have been equally terrible if everyone was at spring training the whole time? You want to think they would’ve been, at least, a little better. And maybe they set a different tone by winning some of those early season games they lost, be it with Mikolas on the mound or a fresh Arenado at bat.
But the WBC, which is not scheduled to return until 2026, isn’t the lone reason this is a lost season.
“I mean, (the WBC) is a real easy scapegoat because no one wants to blame themselves,” Mikolas said. “But it could be. It’s one of those things that you just really don’t know. If we get off to a great start next year, people may say, ‘Oh, it’s because they were in spring training and they weren’t all doing the World Baseball Classic.’ And your focus can be divided at times in a year like that. You’re worrying about World Baseball Classic — and are getting ready for the season.
“Our roster is as talented as just about any team in the league. There are not a lot of reasons that you could look, ‘Well, what’s the reason we’ve underperformed?’ But if you want to go into the fact that we had some new players coming in and a lot of our core guys kind of said, ‘Hey, welcome to the team — we’ll see you a month,’ maybe that does have an effect? I wouldn’t put it on maybe affecting players individually, but from some type of team cohesiveness thing, maybe it did have some kind of effect.”
