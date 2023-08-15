(TNS) Sure, of course, it would be nice if the Cardinals signed the best Japanese player who’s a hitter and a pitcher.
But if we’re being realistic, what if they signed the best Japanese player who’s only a pitcher?
That still would be quite something.
This month, Cardinals fans have become amateur baseball executives, declaring which free-agent starting pitcher (or pitchers) St. Louis should acquire. Aaron Nola! Blake Snell! Lucas Giolito! Jack Flaherty? But the most-intriguing option doesn’t play Major League Baseball.
His name is Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
“I think he’s going to be really good,” Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar said.
Sure seems like he will be.
Yamamoto, who also throws one well, is the curveball of the 2023 pitching market. The other hurlers have track records against big-league batters. Yamamoto, though, misses bats. He started pitching in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball at age 18 — he turns 25 on Thursday — and has struck out 935 batters in 918 2/3 innings.
Very little about him seems to scare me off — I say splurge. The Cardinals need to fill at least two spots in their starting rotation in the winter. Their quest for reliable arms could lead them to the right arm of Yamamoto, who won Japan’s version of the Cy Young Award in 2021 and 2022 ... and has a 1.57 earned-run average in 115 innings so far in 2023.
“He’s a really good dude, hard worker,” said Nootbaar, who played on Team Japan with Yamamoto in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. “Obviously, he’s shoving over there. I mean, the velo(city) is the velo. Right? He’s throwing 96, 99, over there. He’s got the wicked splitter, and he’s got a good breaking ball.
“He works hard too, smart guy. Humble dude. I was very impressed with him off the field as well as, obviously, on the field. He threw against Mexico. I think he’s going to be good, I really do. I think he’s going to be one of those arms that are going to be highly sought-after during this free agency.”
That makes for one minor issue — most major-league teams seeking pitching will desire Yamamoto. Looking at what the Mets paid last offseason for 30-year-old Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million, in addition to the posting fee), you could surmise Yamamoto might go for $20 million a year, considering his age.
The good news is, the Cardinals will have money to spend.
But what we don’t know is if they have the stomach to overspend.
To win a free-agent battle — and they really need to win a free-agent battle — they’ll likely have to overspend.
I’ll take this moment to point out that the Cardinals haven’t won a game in the National League Championship Series since 2014 (making it only once, in 2019, and getting swept by Washington). And 2023 should’ve been the year they took the next step in the postseason — yet they won’t even make it in, because of a frustrating regular season. So they need to have an offseason as good as the regular season was bad.
Yamamoto is a four-time All-Star — and not only did he win the award as Japan’s top overall pitcher in 2021 and 2022, he also won the MVP for his league (the Japan Pacific League). He’s a shorter pitcher, listed at 5-foot-10, but sure seems to pitch bigger. A WBC highlight reel of his eight strikeouts against Australia is a ripsnorter — one batter swung so badly against his splitter that the bat sailed toward shortstop.
Yamamoto’s career ERA (again, in 918 2/3 innings) is 1.79. His career WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) is 0.917. He is a real-time legend for the Orix Buffaloes.
Cardinals executives don’t talk publicly about specific free agents. Matt Slater — who is special assistant to the general manager, player procurement — did comment on this year’s overall crop of talent from Japan, which he called “impressive.”
“The success of recent Japanese pitchers that have transitioned, such as Kodai Senga, will give MLB teams more assurances that this year’s class will be just as successful or even better,” Slater said via email. “In addition, this year’s class is performing at a consistent level without fluctuation in their results throughout their platform 2023 season. ...
“Having traveled to Japan almost every year since 1999, the thing that sticks out most in the last 4-5 years is the pitchers’ stuff. Japanese pitchers were always, generally speaking, great know-how and command type. Now, in the last 4-5 years, you are seeing much harder throwers with livelier stuff than in the past. Also, more Japanese pitchers grow up throwing split finger fastballs than compared to young American amateur pitchers.”
Slater pointed out that the actual baseball used in Japan has more pronounced seams — sometimes it takes a pitcher a little while to become accustomed to the MLB ball. And he said that Japanese hitters are generally more focused on making contact — and being strike-zone conscious — than swinging for homers. So that would be an adjustment in America, as well.
The Cardinals have had recent success with numerous pitchers from Asia, notably starter Kwang Hyun Kim, reliever Seung-Hwan Oh and starter Miles Mikolas, who is under contract after 2023.
Yamamoto should join him in the rotation.
