Chip Caray is the new television play-by-play broadcaster of the St. Louis Cardinals. 

 Alyssa Pointer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ST. LOUIS (TNS)  —His is the televised voice of summer, the chosen voice to serve as a soundtrack for St. Louis. Chip Caray’s narrations will carry across Cardinal Nation, wafting and weaving through the city like a knuckleball, from living room to back patio; from the neighbor’s home to the neighborhood bar; from North County to south city; from the site of Sportsman’s Park to Sportsman’s Park in Ladue; from The Hill to The Bevo Mill; from O’Fallon, Missouri, to O’Fallon, Illinois.

As the new television broadcaster for the Cardinals, Caray will come into our homes and become part of our lives. Over the summer, you’ll spend more time hearing him talk than perhaps anyone else in your life. His larynx links the Cardinals fans to the Cardinals.