(TNS) The 2023 Cardinals season was best summed up on this very day during the 1978 Cardinals season.
That St. Louis club also headed into the All-Star break in last place.
And in this newspaper, on July 10, 1978, the late, legendary sportswriter Rick Hummel wrote: “Comparing one misadventure of the Cardinals with the next is a little like comparing famine, pestilence and plague. What makes one worse than the other?”
The 2023 Cardinals have spent much of the first half mirroring the ineptitude of their 1978 counterparts.
The current Cardinals are 38-52. After 90 games in 1978, the Cardinals were 36-54.
That club finished 69-93.
For Cardinals Nation, the 2023 season has been an abomination. And as we head into the break, following a week in which the Cards had “arguably the worst loss of the season” three different times, these questions loom:
— Can a haul in trades for Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery and other players help the 2024 Cardinals to be contenders?
— Will the Cardinals fire anyone?
— At what point do the fans stop coming to Busch Stadium?
As for the possible trades of starting pitchers with expiring contracts, those deals won’t get you what you need most, that being — good starting pitchers without expiring contracts. Trading Jack and Jordan likely would nab you prospects. Now, perhaps the Cards could then flip those prospects in the offseason for a starting pitcher. But the pressure is on the front office to get the most-effective haul in trades — a haul that can help the 2024 team but also beyond.
As for 2024, the front office has the extraordinary task of filling, at least, three rotation spots. Possibly four!
That leads us to the next question — will it even be the same front office making these decisions and moves?
I cannot envision chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. firing president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Can’t see it happening. DeWitt Jr. is loyal. And he’s lived the fun ride that’s been the past 15 years of above-.500 baseball (and the 2011 World Series win and other playoff appearances, although many short lived).
I can, however, see this season as one heck of a wake-up call for Mozeliak.
He knows the job. He knows the industry. He knows the effort and evolution it takes to thrive in his chair. In the spring, when he received a contract extension through 2025, he spoke of expanding the responsibilities for other Cardinals execs. Well, it seems timely to do so after this season — especially if the Cardinals want to hold on to their front-office talent, be it Michael Girsch, Moises Rodriguez or Randy Flores.
A refresh in the decision-making branch could benefit the future Cardinals. And Mozeliak has another big thing on his plate, anyway — the Cardinals’ spring training complex is undergoing a $108 million revamping.
The Cardinals shouldn’t fire manager Oliver Marmol. He’s got too much promise, as shown in the 2022 season, to give up on him after 2023. And, hey, Marmol can only pitch the pitchers he has on his roster. But the Cardinals should demand a rededication to fundamentals, starting yesterday. Sunday’s game against the White Sox, even though a St. Louis win, sure showed the state of the club — three errors, including a costly one by Nolan Gorman, and two passed balls on Willson Contreras.
The 2023 Cardinals are bad in so many ways. They have the most blown saves in baseball (21). They have the third-fewest quality starts in the National League (25). They’re 25th in ERA in baseball (4.55). They have the second-fewest home wins in the NL (17). They have a 9-19 record in one-run games (tied for the fewest one-run wins in the NL).
And defensively, they’re the 24th-best team per defensive runs saved stats (via Sports Info Solutions).
And while the offense, overall, is statistically good (11th in batting average, seventh in OPS in all of baseball), we’ve sure seen some swoons. The offense went through a stretch in which it seldom drove in runners in scoring position. The offense infrequently fights back after a starter gives up a lead. Nolan Arenado’s .605 OPS in the first 35 games really hurt the season’s trajectory. And overall, some hitters are just having rough runs — until recently, for instance, Contreras was a hole in the lineup.
Any way you slice it, the Cardinals are 14 games under .500. And 11 1/2 games out of first place.
That brings us to the third question, regarding attendance.
There likely won’t be a summer drop-off. But once school starts, the trades are made and the season is just a formality, there likely will be empty sections at Busch (more than seen in previous seasons).
As for the coming weeks, one might think fans would stop attending because the team is bad, but the reality is — vacations to St. Louis already are planned, promotional giveaways still are happening and the ballgame experience, complemented by Ballpark Village, is an enticing one, even if the game itself is a dud. So, people will come.
For a while anyway.
And then it’ll become a question whether the Cards finish like the ‘78 team ... or a bit better with, say, 78 wins.
