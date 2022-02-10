(TNS) CHICAGO — University of Illinois at Chicago officials expressed outrage Wednesday after the Horizon League barred the Flames from participating in the conference’s winter and spring championships.
The move comes after UIC announced last month its decision to join the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1.
The Horizon League’s ruling affects sports such as the men’s and women’s basketball teams, which would need to earn at-large bids for the NCAA Tournaments.
“This decision is shocking and entirely inconsistent with the values of the Horizon League, which UIC helped establish and support for nearly three decades,” UIC athletic director Michael Lipitz said in a statement. “The League has chosen to punish our student-athletes as retribution for our decision to change conferences next academic year. The League is hiding behind its bylaws rather than prioritizing the welfare of students.”
The Horizon League, in a statement released Wednesday, said bylaws “provide a choice to departing members: either provide a reasonable one-year notice of a decision to join another league or lose the privilege of having its teams participate in League championships and potentially carry the Horizon League banner into NCAA tournament competition. The League’s eligibility Bylaws have been in place for years and were approved by its members, including UIC, fully aware of this choice.”
UIC has competed in the Horizon League since 1994; it was called the Midwestern Collegiate Conference before 2001.
“When UIC announced its intent to leave the Horizon League at the end of the 2021-22 season, UIC chose not to comply with the League’s Bylaw requiring that written notice of such intention must be received on or before July 1 one year before the withdrawal date,” the Horizon League’s statement continued. “In this instance, UIC needed to provide notice before July 1, 2022 and remain a member until July 1, 2023 to be in compliance with League Bylaws and preserve 2022 championship opportunities for UIC teams.”
