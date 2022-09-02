(TNS) CINCINNATI — The walk-off run was 90 feet from a Reds victory in the 11th inning when the Cardinals brought in a fifth infielder for the first time Wednesday night, and far closer when Tommy Edman threw wide to home plate. Yadier Molina stepped up the line, snatched the ball, and spun around, his back to the runner, and swiped his glove to greet a Colin Moran with a tag.

Any part of that goes awry — the grounder slips through the infield, the throw slips by Molina’s reach, Molina slips as he spins, Moran’s cleat slips under Molina’s mitt — and the Cardinals start packing.