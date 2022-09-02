(TNS) CINCINNATI — The walk-off run was 90 feet from a Reds victory in the 11th inning when the Cardinals brought in a fifth infielder for the first time Wednesday night, and far closer when Tommy Edman threw wide to home plate. Yadier Molina stepped up the line, snatched the ball, and spun around, his back to the runner, and swiped his glove to greet a Colin Moran with a tag.
Any part of that goes awry — the grounder slips through the infield, the throw slips by Molina’s reach, Molina slips as he spins, Moran’s cleat slips under Molina’s mitt — and the Cardinals start packing.
Instead they kept playing.
“They were looking for miracles,” Molina said. “I did my part.”
Unable to muster much offensively until the 13th inning, the Cardinals stole a 5-3 victory from Cincinnati on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park with the derring-do of the game’s most decorated defense. Twice in extra innings, Brendan Donovan swapped gloves to be a fifth infielder so the Cardinals could construct a gold-plated wall between Cincinnati and the series win. Each time Edman threw a runner out at the plate, with two different catchers applying the tags.
Reliever Andre Pallante pitched with the bases loaded in the 11th and 12th innings and this is the sleight of hand he pulled: He did not strike out a batter and still stranded six runners.
Ask for a miracle. The Cardinals give you the five-man infield.
“We had a lot of plays there, a bunch of plays there with the bases loaded, (and) we had to make them all or else we probably would have lost,” first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said.
“That’s what you want,” third baseman Nolan Arenado said. “You want them to have trust in you to make those plays and get the job done. That’s how you win ballgames. That’s how we’re going to get this done. We’re not going to slug all the time. We’ve got some sluggers. But we’re not a big home run team either. We’ve got to play the game. Our defense is key for us.”
The Cardinals went hitless in 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners after Arenado’s homer. The lineup went 20 innings scoring only three runs against the last-place Reds and their 5.01-ERA patchwork pitching staff. That included the 10th, 11th, and 12th innings Wednesday when rules prime the production by putting a spontaneously generated runner at second base.
What they were unable to do at the plate with their bats, they got to try and try again because of what they did at the plate with their gloves.
“There are many ways to win games,” Molina said.
