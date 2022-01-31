(TNS) CHICAGO — The Missouri Valley Conference footprint will continue to include the largest Midwest market despite Loyola leaving for the Atlantic-10.
Illinois Chicago will be the 12th member of the MVC, the school and conference announced Wednesday. Illinois Chicago joins fellow newcomers Belmont and Murray State on July 1.
For Valparaiso, it renews a rivalry from when VALPO left the Horizon League. T“We are excited to welcome UIC to the Missouri Valley Conference,” Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said in a press release. “They are a school with strong academics and a good geographic fit for the conference as a whole. They have a growing presence in Chicago. We have a long athletic history with UIC as the Flames are among our most common opponents across all sports. We have competed against them as conference members in the Association of Mid-Continent Universities, the North Star Conference and the Horizon League, and we look forward to this new chapter in our long-standing series.”
It’s a natural rivalry for not only Valparaiso but adds to the league’s competitiveness in all sports, including The Valley’s volleyball rise. UIC baseball, volleyball, men’s soccer, softball and women’s tennis all won Horizon League titles over the last five years, and four of those sports won multiple championships.
