NASHVILLE — With six games remaining on the schedule, the calendar flips to what traditionally has been Titans running back Derrick Henry’s most productive time of year. In 23 career regular-season games in December and January, Henry has 2,346 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 418 carries.
Since 1950, Henry’s average of 102.0 yards per December/January game is the third-highest of any NFL player who has appeared in at least 20 games in those months. Former Denver and Washington running back Clinton Portis tops the list at 104.9 yards per game, followed by Detroit’s Barry Sanders (102.8) and then Henry.
Henry has nine 100-yard rushing games in December and January games—tied with Eddie George for the second most in franchise history behind only Chris Johnson’s 11 such performances. Henry’s four total 200-yard rushing games in December and January are tied with former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber for the most in NFL annals.
Other than a 2019 preseason contest, this week marks Titans safety Kevin Byard’s first trip as a pro to his childhood hometown of Philadelphia. The last time the Titans visited the Eagles in the regular season was 2014, two years before the Titans selected Byard in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Since entering the NFL, Byard has never missed a game (108 total), and he is on the verge of recording his 100th consecutive start at safety. Byard will join five other NFL players who have active streaks of 100 or more starts: Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews (139 consecutive starts), Eagles center Jason Kelce (133), Washington Commanders tackle Charles Leno Jr. (122), New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (109) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (104).
Byard is set to join linebacker Keith Bulluck (127 consecutive starts) and tackle Michael Roos (119) as the franchise’s only players to start 100 consecutive games in the team’s “Titans era,” which began in 1999.
