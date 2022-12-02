NASHVILLE — With six games remaining on the schedule, the calendar flips to what traditionally has been Titans running back  Derrick Henry’s most productive time of year. In 23 career regular-season games in December and January, Henry has 2,346 rushing yards and 24  touchdowns on 418 carries.  

Since 1950, Henry’s average of 102.0 yards per December/January game is the third-highest of any NFL player who has appeared in at least 20 games  in those months. Former Denver and Washington running back Clinton Portis tops the list at 104.9 yards per game, followed by Detroit’s Barry Sanders (102.8) and then Henry.  