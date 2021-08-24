(TNS) The National League Central may get a second team into the postseason bracket after all. And that team may be the Cincinnati Reds.
The reeling San Diego Padres have lost eight of their last 10 games to open that door. They have fallen from the NL’s second wild card slot while also plunging 13 games back of the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants and 10 1/2 back of the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Cardinals had a chance to close in on that second wild card position, but they have lost four of six games during their current home stand. They can’t break the gravitational pull of .500.
Meanwhile the Reds seized the opportunity at hand. They have won seven of their last 10 games to climb over the Padres into that spot.
The Padres are one game back, followed by the Cardinals (4 1/2 games back), Philadelphia Phillies (five games) and New York Mets (seven).
The Reds vaulted past the Padres by sweeping the Miami Marlins in a four-game series over weekend. Meanwhile the Cardinals were losing two of three games to the stripped-down Pittsburgh Pirates.
Now the Reds will continue their postseason quest by taking on the NL Central-dominating Milwaukee Brewers.
“We’ve got to focus and bear down on these next couple series, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” third baseman Mike Moustakas said. “Take it one day at a time, go out there, play baseball. We’ve got a great team we’re going to go up against in Milwaukee. We’re going to go out there and see what happens.”
The Reds are 7 1/2 games back of Milwaukee, so this series is their chance to tighten a division race that looks like a runaway for the Brewers.
“Three huge games,” Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said. “But if we can go out there and sweep them, that’s going to make things really interesting. They’re huge. We know that. They know that. It’s probably going to be some of the best baseball played during those three games. Keep doing what we’re doing and have fun with it.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Jesse Yomtov, USA Today: “On July 1, the San Diego Padres had a six-game lead for the National League’s second wild-card spot and were just 2 1/2 games back in the NL West, locked in a three-way battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Less than two months later, the Padres are completely out of the division race (13 GB) and find themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason picture, now trailing the Cincinnati Reds by a game for the NL’s second wild-card. San Diego hasn’t played the Giants or Dodgers — baseball’s two best teams entering Monday — since the end of June but couldn’t capitalize, losing 11 of 16 games against the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres get a crack at the Dodgers this week at Petco Park, but won’t have much room for error the rest of the way. San Diego finishes the season on a brutal stretch that includes 10 against the Giants and six against the Dodgers.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “If the [Red] Sox are going to climb back into playoff position and perhaps put heat on the Rays at the top of the division, then Sale is going to need to assume vintage form straight away. First, there’s the matter of why the Sox need something like Peak [Chris] Sale over the final five weeks or so of the regular season. Right now, Boston ranks a middling eighth in the 15-team AL in rotation ERA, which is not optimal for an aspiring playoff team. What’s also less than encouraging is that they also rank 13th in the AL in rotation WHIP. They’re tied for 13th quality start percentage, and they’re ninth in average Game Score. On a specific level, you’ve got Nathan Eovaldi as a capable No. 2 or No. 3 man who has the potential to rise to meet his peripheral indicators and become something close to a near-ace, assuming health. After that, though, things get sketchy. Nick Pivetta has shown flashes at times, but his current peak appears to be that of a league-average-ish starting pitcher. That has value, to be sure, but he can’t co-anchor the front end for the team with designs on playing in October. Meantime, Eduardo Rodriguez and his somewhat diminished velocity have an ERA of almost 5.00.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Atlanta’s advance can be traced to July 30, the day of MLB’s trade deadline. In a tightly packed race for one playoff spot, the division crown, the Braves and Mets essentially made different calculations about how to best invest in seasons dramatically marred by injury. Atlanta had a barren outfield, while New York needed reinforcements in the starting rotation that had carried it to that point.
