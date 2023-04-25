(TNS) — Finally, after weeks of waiting, the Jets have landed their giant whale.
After starting three different quarterbacks last season, the Jets have landed arguably the biggest quarterback since Joe Namath started under center from 1965-1976.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the Jets, according to sources. The Jets will receive Rodgers, the Packers 2023 No. 15 pick, and a 2023 fifth-round pick in the deal, according to ESPN. In return, the Packers will get the Jets’ 2023 13th overall pick, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets snaps next season.
On March 8, Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett traveled to California to meet with Rodgers after receiving permission from the Packers. ESPN reported later that week the Jets were optimistic about landing Rodgers in a trade with the Packers.
Last month on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he intended to play for the Jets after the team was ready to move on to Jordan Love, who they selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. As he sat behind Rodgers for three seasons, Green Bay coaches, players and its front office have continued to voice their belief in Love.
Weeks later, at the NFL annual meetings in Phoenix, Douglas and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reportedly spoke to each other about a trade for Rodgers. But the two sides were at a standstill regarding compensation. Talks reportedly began happening between the Jets and Packers late last week, with a trade being officially made on Monday.
Although Namath gave him his blessing to wear his retired No. 12 jersey, Rodgers is expected to wear No. 8 for the Jets. That was the same number he wore while in college at Cal.
