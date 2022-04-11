(TNS) The manufacturer of the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship rings filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against an auction house and collector over a replica ring bearing Ben Zobrist’s name that the lawsuit says was stolen.
The manufacturing company, Jostens, said the duplicate ring is worth more than $75,000. Jostens is seeking monetary damages to be determined at trial.
Jostens contends in the lawsuit that Heritage Auctions has not returned the “stolen” sample ring that was slated to be auctioned off last year and its collector “will not release his claim to the title to the stolen sample.”
