(TNS) Chris Klieman wasn’t ready to think about the future.
The Kansas State football coach was too busy celebrating a 42-20 victory over LSU at the Texas Bowl to spend much time predicting what the Wildcats might look like next season. He asked reporters if he could “enjoy this one for a little bit” when the subject of 2022 came up earlier this week at NRG Stadium.
Even so, he is obviously excited about his team’s potential.
“You can build on what we did to win this bowl game in January,” Klieman said. “We’ve got a lot of really talented guys coming back. I think they have a lot of energy going into the offseason.”
The future certainly appears bright for K-State football after it closed out the 2021 season with an 8-5 record that was punctuated by one of the most dominant bowl victories in school history, albeit against a heavily depleted LSU roster.
K-State projects to return six starters on offense, including star running back Deuce Vaughn, as well as six starters on defense.
Vaughn is the son of Chris and Marquette Vaughn. Chris is a former Murray State linebacker who started on the 1995 and ‘96 Ohio Valley Conference championship teams of former Head Coach Houston Nutt. He and Marquette met while they were students at Murray State.
The Wildcats will start over at both quarterback and offensive coordinator next season.
Things will most certainly look different without Skylar Thompson throwing passes and Courtney Messingham calling plays, but K-State’s offensive identity won’t change as long as Vaughn, who scored four times in the win over LSU, remains at running back.
Vaughn, an All-American selection as an all-purpose player, eclipsed 1,800 all-purpose yards and scored 22 touchdowns as a sophomore. Klieman calls him “the best player in college football.” Getting him the ball as often as possible will continue to be the top priority next season. How they go about doing that is the only thing that will change.
Assistant coach Collin Klein could take over as offensive coordinator after guiding K-State to 42 points at the Texas Bowl.
